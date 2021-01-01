Voice Amplifier Portable Rechargeable Mini Speaker with Wired Microphone Headset and Waistband Support FM MP3 TF Card for Teachers Coaches Tour.

Pocket Design But Powerful voice amplifier reduces your weight burden: It is only 4.1 x 3.3 x 1.4 inches and 9.17 ounces. Its Mono loudness up to 126dB. The Sound covers over about 6000 sq. ft. Lightweight and powerful, protect your throat Long Working Time The in-built battery of 1500 mAh provides up tp 10 hours' working time, For example, if use it 3 hour per day, you can use it about 1 week after 3 hours full recharge. Also, LED indicator will remind you of charging in advance. Don't worry about no power supply suddenly Cardioid Never Be Unheard AgainThe updated version- AU-C01 Voice Amplifier has outstanding performance of amplification. The unidirectional(cardioid) microphone collects only the voice from your mouth without picking up any background noise and the dual voice coil 360 stereo speaker amplifies your voice more natural and real. Wired microphone guarantees output more stably than wireless ones Multifunctional and Easy