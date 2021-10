Class of 2022 Senior - Graphic with a volleyball and net for moms of football players who are graduating high school in 2022 - Celebrate the seniors in the class of 2022 / Mom of volleyball player Volleyball Senior Mom / Class of 2022 / Mother High School Sports Grad This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.