Park & Sun Sports 2'' Volleyball Webbing Boundary

The 2’’ Volleyball Webbing Boundary set is designed for outside wear and tear over the years, as well as easy set-up for game time, anytime. The four corner stakes, bungee cord attachments, and plastic buckles allow the dimensions to range anywhere from full court or FIVB standardized short court dimensions. The perfect volleyball game is waiting in your own backyard or on the sandy beaches with this set. FEATURES: Volleyball boundary system 2” webbing boundary adjusts to full court and FIVB short court dimensions Four 10” corner stakes with bungee cords hold webbing securely in place Plastic buckles enable adjustment for court boundaries and dimensions Adjustable for sand and/or grass games Designed for tournament or recreational games Regulation full court dimensions: 30’ x 60’ FIVB standard dimensions: 8m x 16m Manufacturer’s 30-day warranty Style: BC-WEB-2A