Original Frisco Mo Volleyball design. Frisco Mo designs t-shirts, hoodies, socks, beach towels and decor for volleyball players and fans. Honu means turtle in Hawaiian. By looking at this little honu's shell, I'd say it is a big fan of volleyball. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.