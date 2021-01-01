Final SALE: For safety reasons, we cannot accept returns on load-bearing Climbing equipment. Sorry for being so mean. Features of the Petzl Volta Guide 9.0mm Rope Thin, ultra-light and compact rope for intensive mountaineering For use in rock, mixed, Snow or ice environments Multi-type for use as a single, half or Twin rope Guide UIAA Dry treatment: complete water-resistant treatment, making the rope more resistant to water, dirt and abrasion Meets the requirements of the UIAA standard Water repellent test: water absorption of less than 2% The rope is especially suitable for intensive or everyday use in extreme conditions Middle Mark: indicates the middle of the rope to facilitate maneuvers EverFlex treatment: special thermal treatment stabilizes the core strands and improves consistency Offers excellent grip and consistent handling over time