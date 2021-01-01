Leonor Greyl Paris Voluforme- Styling Spray for Volume and Hold, 4.2 Fl Oz

A styling spray for volume and hold while leaving hair soft to touch. Thanks to its formula rich in jojoba oil, this weightless mist provides flexible, natural movement without leaving any residue, stickiness or crunchy feeling. It rapidly sets curls and adds volume at the root leaving you with the perfect polished look. Apply on damp or dry hair, strand by strand, or at the roots. Perfect for use with velcro rollers or when styling with a round brush. Do not rinse. Set your style with a fine mist of Voluforme.