Maybelline Volum' Express Pumped Up! Colossal Waterproof Mascara, Classic Black, 0.32 fl oz

Lashes go bigger bolder more extreme with Maybelline Volum Express Pumped Up Colossal Mascara Ophthalmologist tested Suitable for contact lens wearers Double collagen mascara formula wraps each eyelash from root to tip for colossal impact Brush fills out lashes for a pumped-up look with 12x the volume Double-shot brush creates bold lash look Waterproof mascara formula Step 1 Draw the Pumped Up Colossal brush from root to tip of lashes for instant volume Step 2 Do not let mascara dry in between coats Step 3 Easily remove mascara with Maybelline Expert Eyes 100 Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover CAUTION DO NOT USE NEAR FIRE FLAME OR HEAT To safeguard purity reserve this product for your personal use Treat the applicator with the hygienic care you give your eyes Never apply this product in a moving vehicle Do not dilute with water saliva or any other substance Cap tightly after use If a change in odor or appearance occurs discontinue use Do not use this or any other cosmetic if your eye is injured irritated or infected Consult a physician promptly Brand StoryBy Maybelline