Maybelline Volum' Express The Colossal Cat Eyes Waterproof Mascara 243 Glam Black 0.31 fl oz

The collagen formula and Claw Brush plump and spike out lashes at the corners for a wild cat eye look. This washable mascara delivers instant volume with no clumps. Ophthalmologist tested. Suitable for contact lens wearers. Step 1. Sweep the Claw Brush outwards to stretch lashes to corners. Step 2. Do not let mascara dry in between coats. Step 3. Easily remove mascara with Maybelline Expert Eyes 100percent Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover. To safeguard purity, reserve this product for your personal use. Treat the applicator with the hygienic care you give your eyes. Never apply this product in a moving vehicle. Do not dilute with water, saliva, or any other substance. Cap tightly after use. If a change in odor or appearance occurs, discontinue use. Do not use this or any other cosmetic if your eye is injured, irritated, or infected. Consult a physician promptly. Color: 243 Waterproof Glam Black.