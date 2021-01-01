Maybelline Volum' Express The Colossal Waterproof Mascara - 240 Glam Black - 0.27 fl oz

Big, bold, and fast enough to take on NYC, this clump-free mascara delivers 9x times the volume in just one coat! Lashes look thicker and more voluminous thanks to the iconic Mega Brush and plumping formula, infused with 2x the collagen. Ophthalmologist tested and suitable for contact lens wearers. Step 1: Sweep the Mega Brush from the root-to-tip of lashes to create instant volume. Step 2: Try not to let the mascara dry in between coats. Step 3: Easily remove the mascara with Maybelline Expert Eyes 100percent Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover. Warning: to safeguard purity, reserve this product for your personal use. Treat the applicator with the hygienic care you give your eyes. Never apply this product in a moving vehicle. Do not dilute with water, saliva, or any other substance. Cap tightly after use. If a change in odor or appearance occurs, discontinue use. Do not use this or any other cosmetic if your eye is injured, irritated, or infected. Consult a physician promptly. Color: 240 Glam Black.