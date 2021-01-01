IDUN Minerals Volume Conditioner - Detangler For Fine Hair - Moisturizing & Light - Soft, Smooth, Shine - Malic Acid, Apple Stem Cell Extract & Panthenol - 100% Vegan, Dermatologist Tested - 8.45 oz

IDUN Minerals Volume Conditioner is a detangling rinse for fine thin hair; its special formulation softens and moisturizes without weighing it down This Conditioner is loaded with carefully selected ingredients; Malic Acid, Apple Stem Cell Extract, hydrolyzed Pea Protein & Provitamin B5; all unite to crown you with soft, shiny and manageable hair IDUN Minerals Volume Conditioner is 100% Vegan; Dermatologist Tested; Hypoallergenic Fragrance; Paraben, Silicone, Sulfate, Microplastic & Cruelty Free; Unisex; Safe for Sensitive Skin IDUN Minerals Volume Conditioner is the perfect addition to your hair care routine, combine with IDUN Minerals Volume Shampoo to obtain the best results IDUN Minerals has an extensive line of high quality makeup, skin care products and tools that will enhance and enrich your beauty routine with sheer goodness