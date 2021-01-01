Grow Gorgeous Volume Leave-In Serum - 5.07 fl oz

The Grow Gorgeous Volume Leave-In Serum allows flat hair to easily be teased into shape with this air-light serum, achieving voluminous locks. This serum features skincare and advanced haircare ingredients that nourish scalp and roots for gorgeous strands. Pair with the Volume Shampoo, Volume Conditioner, and Volume Root Stimulator for bouncy, full-bodied, healthy-looking hair. How to: Use as part of the Volume haircare regime. Apply to towel-dried hair before blow drying. Work the serum between both hands, then smooth through the entire lengths of the hair. Blow-dry and style hair as normal. Wash hands after use. This formula is powered by a unique complex of active ingredients such as Hyaluronic Acid (helps smooth and moisturize hair for a silky soft finish), Amaranth Seed Extract (increases hair diameter, resulting in thicker looking strands with increased body, bounce and luster), Pea Peptides (film-forming and conditioning properties smooth and create extra body to revive flat hair), Rice Protein (improves manageability, shine and visibly increases volume). Grow Gorgeous promises a purely positive formulation, free of Parabens, Sulfates, Silicones, Phthalates or Mineral Oils. Age Group: adult.