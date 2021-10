Volume Mousse Extra 17 - Kenra Volume Mousse Extra 17 is a firm hold, lightweight mousse that provides style and control without stiffness or stickiness. Rich formula spreads easily through the hair to provide maximum body and fullness. Benefits Provides thermal protection up to 450 degrees Tames frizz & conditions Non-drying, non-flaking lightweight formulation Perfect for enhancing curl definition - Volume Mousse Extra 17