Kenra Volume Mousse Extra, Firm Hold 8 oz (Pack of 2)

Pack of 2 for the UPC: 014926144090Kenra Volume Mousse Extra is a firm hold, lightweight mousse that provides style and control to hair without stiffness or stickiness. Rich formula spreads easily through the hair to provide maximum body and fullness. Perfect for enhancing curl definition in permed or naturally curly hair. Provides intense thermal defense up to 428F High humidity resistance Imparts extra fullness, body and shine Alcohol-free, non-drying Ingredients: Water, Polyquaternium-11, VP/VA Copolymer, Isobutane, Propane, Butane, PEG-12, Dimethicone, Steareth-21, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Fragrance, Nonoxynol-12, Quaternium-52, DMDM Hydantoin, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Benzophenone-4