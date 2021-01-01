L'Oreal Paris Voluminous False Fiber Lashes Mascara 270 Blackest Black .34 fl oz

L’Oreal Paris Voluminous False Fiber Lashes Mascara is a volumizing mascara that creates a sculpted false lash effect with intense 3D impact. Quick deposit volumizing formula, infused with fibers, helps to thicken, lengthen and curl lashes. The 3D Sculpting Brush, designed with asymmetrical curved and flat sides, catches each lash from every angle. Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. Place brush at base of lashes and gently sweep up to tip. Removes easily with soap and water. To safeguard L'Oreal purity, reserve this product for your personal use. Treat the applicator with the hygienic care you give your eyes. Never apply this product in a moving vehicle. Do not dilute mascara with water, saliva, or any other substance. Cap tightly after use. If change in odor or appearance occurs, discontinue use. Do not use this or any other eye cosmetic if your eye is injured, irritated, or infected. Consult a physician promptly.