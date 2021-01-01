Rahua Voluminous Shampoo, 9.3 Fl Oz, Volumizing Shampoo Made with Organic, Natural, and Plant Based Ingredients, Shampoo by Rahua with Lavender and Eucalyptus Aroma, Best for Fine and/or Oily Hair

WHY RAHUA: Rahua is a clean, luxury beauty brand that offers all-natural, professional-grade hair and skin care products made from plant-powered ingredients from the Amazon Rainforest. Every 1 Bottle sold helps to preserve 1 Acre of the Amazon Rainforest. Rahua is committed to clean beauty and a sustainable future. Self-wellness is a journey that begins with respecting the Earth. This is why all Rahua products are made with Organic, Natural, and Pure Plant Based Ingredients. Shampoo: Rahua's lush, Award-Winning, plant-powered Shampoos are full of efficacious SymbioticⓇ ingredients grown in the Amazon Rainforest. All Shampoos are color-safe and will nourish your hair to optimal health. Clean Ingredients: Rahua Voluminous Shampoo is made with all natural ingredients including a combination of green tea antioxidants, citrus juices and lemongrass removes product build-up and reduces oil production to extend time between shampoos—without drying hair or scalp. How it Works: Revitalize Shine & Texture, This natural award-winning Voluminous Shampoo strengthens, clarifies, and nourishes hair while delivering noticeable volume and body. Rahua oil, rich in omega-9, fortifies hair from within to help prevent breakage and lavender and eucalyptus extracts offer a calm, uplifting aromatherapy experience. Suggested Use: Apply to wet hair and lather. Rinse and follow with Rahua Voluminous Conditioner. Use regularly for best results.