Christophe Robin Volumizing Conditioner with Rose Extracts in Beauty: NA. Christophe Robin Volumizing Conditioner with Rose Extracts in Beauty: NA. Enriched with softening rosewater, Christophe Robin's Volumizing Conditioner protects color, nourishes the hair fiber, and imparts beautiful body. Fortifying baobab extract gently cleanses, preserves color, and restores natural volume and lift without weighing hair down. Antioxidants vitamins A and E help to nourish and maintain your color's radiance and tone, leaving hair soft, full, and easy to style.. Helps to detangle hair while creating body and volume. Safe for color treated hair. Formulated without parabens, silicones, SLS, phthalates, ammonia, and colorants. 8.33 fl oz. Follow with Christophe Robin Instant Volumizing Mist with Rose Water. CBIR-WU3. DV250. Christophe Robin is the colorist of choice of the world's most celebrated models and actresses. For the past 30 years, he has been trusted with transforming their hair color, which resulted in a keen understanding of what hair really needs to stay healthy. To share the knowledge he gained through the years, he launched in 1999 his own hair care line, designed to nourish, strengthen and protect natural, color-treated or chemically processed hair. His innovative formulas and unique textures are highly concentrated in powerful, rare and ancestral ingredients for long-lasting results.