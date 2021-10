Volumizing Dry Shampoo Mini - Batiste Volumizing Dry Shampoo instantly refreshes hair while adding volume, body & texture. A new hair hero for flat, fine or limp hair! Benefits Specially formulated with talc & silica which absorb oil while volumizing hair Waterless formula targets excess oil, dirt, and grease at the roots to leave your hair feeling clean, bouncy and full of life Leaves hair looking full and feeling clean Enjoy scents of grapefruit, rose and amber - Volumizing Dry Shampoo Mini