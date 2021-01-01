Catrice Volumizing Extreme Lip Booster - 010 Hot Plumper (sheer red pink)

Volumizing Extreme Lip Booster - The Catrice Volumizing Extreme Lip Booster is infused with menthol and hot chili extract to instantly plump lips, and leave them looking full and radiant. Features This Lip Booster instantly plumps lips, leaving them looking full Expect a cooling and tingling sensation after application, the product is working its magic! Leaves a radiant gloss finish Extremely volumizing Tingling sensation on lips Infused with menthol and hot chili extract known to visibly plump lips Cruelty Free Key Ingredients Hot Plumper: Infused with menthol and hot chili extract known to visibly plump and cool the lips Formulated Without Animal Byproducts Gluten Alcohol Parabens Perfume Phthalates Microplastic Particles - Volumizing Extreme Lip Booster