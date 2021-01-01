OUAI Volumizing Hair Spray in Beauty: NA. OUAI Volumizing Hair Spray in Beauty: NA. Achieve the body of your dreams with OUAI Volumizing Hair Spray. This amplifying formula combines a powerful blast of air with volumizing polymers to thicken strands and create lasting lift that will blow your mind.. Panthenol and Vitamin E condition and protect hair. Suitable for all hair types. Cruelty-free. 4.8 oz. Separate dry hair into sections, spray at the root, then scrunch hair for added lift. For even more volume, flip your head upside down and spray from roots to ends. OUAR-WU70. 320. Founded by hair stylist to the stars Jen Atkin, OUAI - pronounced way - originated HAIRGOALS. The mane addicts at OUAI believe that life is hard and looking good should be easy. That's why their line of luxury shampoos, conditioners, and styling products was designed to nourish hair and bring out its natural beauty - no glam squad necessary.