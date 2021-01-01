T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe, One Size , Multiple Colors

Which hair type is it good for?â Straightâ Wavyâ CurlyWhat it is:A set of eight hot rollers that feature two heat settings, allowing each roller to deliver optimum heat transfer for lasting voluminous results. Key benefits:- Creates lasting volume- Creates soft waves- Creates voluminous curlsIf you want to know moreâ¦Featuring new T3 HeatCore technology, the Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe heat up fast and ensure optimum, balanced heat transfer for lasting volume, body, and shine. Dual temperature settings ensure long-lasting style for all hair types. The CoolGrip rollers are easy to handle and make wrapping a breeze, while the velvet flocking is ideal for creating soft waves or voluminous curls. The crease-free clips hold rollers firmly in place while preventing creases, and the luxurious case allows for easy storage and travel.This set contains:- 8 x T3 Volumizing Luxe hot rollers (4 x 1.75" rollers and 4 x 1.50" flocked rollers)- 8 x Butterfly clipsWhat else you need to know:T3 HeatCore technology: embedded in each roller is a ceramic PTC heater and aluminum core that work together to reach and retain the perfect styling temperature, fast. Their advanced technology transfers heat evenly and reliably to your hair, creating lasting volume, superb body, and shine like never before.Suggested Usage:-Select desired heat setting. A white dot will appear when the rollers are ready to use. -Begin at the crown of the head with a three-inch wide section. -Place roller behind section at the ends of hair and wind down to the head. -Secure roller with clip. -Repeat until all hair is placed in rollers. -Let rollers cool for 10 to 20 minutes before removing clips. -Style as desired.