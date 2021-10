Your father, uncle, brother is a fire brigade man, then this motif is the ideal gift for Father's Day, birthday or Christmas. True to his life motto to save mountain extinguishing. Emergency service, fire brigade, firefighter, fire, fire, volunteer, fire extinguisher, 112, RTW, rescue, firefighter, life aver, volunteer fire brigade, Eins1Zwei workwear, firefighter Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem