Ready to make a statement. Our Voss II sandal has been re-engineered for the season. Made from tough Hydro leather, it sits on a super light Ziggy sole, welted in place with signature yellow stitching. Built to outlast summer, the sandals are ready for whatever you can throw at them. Hydro is a smooth-to-the-touch PU-coated leather with a matte finish. Clean by wiping with a damp cloth only. Adjustable straps. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700�C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch Platform height: 4 cm. Upper: 100% LeatherInner: 100% Textile Sole: 100% EVA | Dr. Martens, Voss Ii Women's Leather Strap Sandals in White, Size 10