Tumi Voyageur Just in Case(r) Travel Backpack

The Just in Case Travel Backpack is part of the Tumi Voyageur Collection. Your life is busy, you travel a lot and you always need to be prepared. On your next trip take the Tumi Voyageur Just in Case Travel Backpack along for the ride. She's functional and fashionable, her sleek silhouette will have all your onlookers green with envy. Made of durable nylon. Zip closure. Top carry handle. Adjustable backpack straps. Foldable design. Add-a-Bag sleeve. Front zip pocket. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 14 1 2 in Middle Width: 13 1 2 in Top Width: 10 1 2 in Depth: 6 in Height: 15 in Strap Length: 33 1 2 in Strap Drop: 14 in Handle Length: 7 in Handle Drop: 2 1 4 in Weight: 10 oz