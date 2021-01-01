Tumi Voyageur Osona Compact Carry-On Black/Silver - Tumi Softside Carry-On

This compact carry-on is ideal for short tripsand designed with perfect pockets for all of your tech itemsmaking it great as a wheeled business case too. Its divided into two roomy main compartments that can be used as one, thanks to a handy U-zippocket that connects them. Purposeful, practical design that doesnt compromise on style: Our Voyageur collection brings you versatile and lightweight nylon backpacks, bags, and accessories for women. Double-zip entry to front compartment. Double-zip entry to back compartment. Double-zip entry to U-zip pocket. Straight zip pocket with locking zipper pull. Adjustable-height telescoping handle. Four recessed wheels. Retractable top and side carry handles. Padded 14 laptop pocket with snap tab. Padded tablet pocket. 2 open pockets.