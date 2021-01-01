The Perfect V VV Beauty Sheets 14 Pack in Beauty: NA. The Perfect V VV Beauty Sheets 14 Pack in Beauty: NA. Cleanse, refresh and pamper your intimate area with The Perfect V VV Beauty Sheets 14 Pack. Aloe Leaf extract enhances soft, cotton sheets to gently cleanse and condition the most delicate parts of your skin.. Aloe Leaf extract gently cleanses and softens skin. pH balanced. Generously sized sheets. 14 individually packaged beauty sheets. Gently cleanse around your bikini line to refresh throughout the day. For best results use with VV Cream Gentle Wash and VV Cream Intensive. TPER-WU8. VVC08. The Perfect V was both inspired by and embraces the Scandinavian woman's lifestyle. Scandinavian women feel comfortable, carefree and confident in their skin, whatever their age or shape and are at ease with themselves - a very alluring trait. It's in their DNA, integral to the Scandinavian love of all things natural & simple and makes for a more liberated and beautiful, lifestyle.