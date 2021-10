Closeout . Whether youand#39;re venturing out or just hanging around the house, your feet will stay toasty warm with Carharttand#39;s Cold-Weather boot socks. Theyand#39;re crafted from a soft, temperature-regulating blend of acrylic and merino wool with plush French terry cuffs and FastDryand#174; wicking technology. Available Colors: KHAKI. Sizes: M.