Throw on this essential waffle bonded fleece full zip jacket over virtually anything in your closet for a laid-back, yet put together look. Fit: this style fits true to size. . Funnel neck. Long sleeves. Front zip closure. Two front zip pockets. One chest zip pocket. Knit construction. Approx. 26" length (size M). Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Machine wash cold 60% cotton, 40% polyester