Made from stretchy cotton for a sculpting fit that moves with you, the Waffle Knit Biker short is perfect for lounging at home or running errands. It has well-placed seams to help contour the shape and a high-rise waist that makes it a great complement to the matching bralette. The Waffle Knit Biker Shorts pairs well with the Color Block Waffle Knit Cardigan, Waffle Knit Bralette, Waffle Knit Crewneck.