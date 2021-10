A perfect pair for kicking back in cozy style, our Waffle Knit Jogger is ultra-comfortable, made from soft cotton yarns. It has a high pull-on waist that draws in with string ties and a tapered leg with elasticized ribbing at the hem. The Waffle Knit Jogger pairs well with the Waffle Knit Crewneck, Cropped Waffle Knit Polo and the Waffle Knit Bralette.