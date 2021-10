Nike Waffle One Sneaker in Purple. - size 8 (also in 10, 10.5, 11, 5, 5.5, 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8.5, 9, 9.5) Nike Waffle One Sneaker in Purple. - size 8 (also in 10, 10.5, 11, 5, 5.5, 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5, 8.5, 9, 9.5) Suede and mesh upper with rubber waffle sole. Made in Indonesia. Lace-up front. Soft, cushioned dual stacked midsole. TPU heel clip adds support and energy. Approx 25mm/ 1 inch platform. NIKR-WZ501. DC2533-600.