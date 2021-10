Our waist pack brings the freedom of hip-mounted storage, and the versatility an optional shoulder strap. The main bag holds 5 liters of gear - perfect for an afternoon hike, run or ride. We've added 2 main pockets, 2 mesh waistbelt pockets, a water bottle pocket, and mesh gel pocket to keep all your gear organized and accessible. With our adjustable shoulder strap, you can unclip the hip strap, and turn the waist pack into a casual, urban storage solution!