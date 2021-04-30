PackIt Waistpacks Wild - Gray Wild Leopard Freezable 3-in-1 Waist Pack

Gray Wild Leopard Freezable 3-in-1 Waist Pack. Prepping and packing lunches just got a whole lot easier thanks to this durable lunch box made with a specially formulated freezable gel that helps keep food cold for hours. Note: Zulily is donating $50,000 to Conservation International to help plant 25,000 trees. Help us double that contribution! From April 6 April 30, 2021, for every eligible $35 purchase by a U.S. resident that includes at least one item purchased from The Sustainability Shop, Zulily will donate an additional $1, up to a maximum total donation of $100,000, to help plant another 25,000 trees internationally. Learn how you can join our effort. 8.75'' W x 4.75'' H x 4.5'' DZip closurePolyesterSpot cleanImportedReusable This product can be reused over and over again.