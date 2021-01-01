Wakeboarding Surfing has not tried anything T-Shirt

Are you looking for a great wakeboard, wakeboarding design for wakeboarders, wakeboard teachers? Then this is the perfect gift idea for surfers who love wakeboarding on the surfboard. Fun slogan for water sports at Christmas. Funny saying: "Wer nicht schwgt hat nichts probiert" for wakeboard fans and wake lovers who do daring tricks, stunts with the surfboard. With this gift for friends, colleagues and family, you will make every wakeboarder, surfer happy. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem