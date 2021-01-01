From wakeboard surfen geschenk wakeboarder surfer board

Wakeboarding Surfing has not tried anything T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Are you looking for a great wakeboard, wakeboarding design for wakeboarders, wakeboard teachers? Then this is the perfect gift idea for surfers who love wakeboarding on the surfboard. Fun slogan for water sports at Christmas. Funny saying: "Wer nicht schwgt hat nichts probiert" for wakeboard fans and wake lovers who do daring tricks, stunts with the surfboard. With this gift for friends, colleagues and family, you will make every wakeboarder, surfer happy. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com