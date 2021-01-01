Wales Celtic Nation Established 1536 Premium T-Shirt

This design is perfect for those of Welsh heritage as well as all who love Cymru. It's great for rugby, soccer, cricket, field hockey, medieval fairs, and Welsh festivals including Tafwyl and St. David’s Day. Featuring bold text and the national symbol (Dragon Flag of Wales), it makes the ideal birthday and Christmas gift for those who love the “land of song.” See more Celtic designs by clicking the brand name above the title. Cymru am byth! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.