Walk Away I am a Grumpy Old Man I was born in October is Funny gift for Father's day, Thanksgiving , Birthday, Gift for man, woman, Mom, Dad, Papa, Nana A great gift for or from men, women, guys, teen, best, popular, romantic, family, friend, gift, mother's, father's, mom, dad, life,husband, kids,children,wife,love,cute,brother, sister, Valentines, birthday, Thanksgiving, Father'sday, Mother'sday Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem