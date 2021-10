Directly from Tory Burch - A new silhouette, chic in its simplicity. Our Walker Double-Zip Crossbody is refined and durable in rich canvas. It's detailed with leather trim and ecru stitching. Highly functional and versatile, it has pockets inside and out and an adjustable crossbody strap that can be removed - so you can carry it as a clutch. Tory Burch Official Site.