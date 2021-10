Talk and listen without holding the two way radio. Baofeng headset with boom mic transmits crystal clear audio. The walkie talkie earpiece is comfortable to wear for a long time. Suit for Kenwood PUXING Baofeng UV-5R Retevis H777 RT21 RT22 2 Way Radio and more. Excellent for use in police, military, nightclubs, bars, paintball, security, restaurants, hotel, bouncer, warehouses, and noisy environments.