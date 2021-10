Walking Tall - Dwarfism Awareness Apparel Do you want to show your support and help raise awareness for Dwarfism? October is the best month to do that. Wear this Apparel with a green Ribbon saying "Walking Tall" to show your support. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.