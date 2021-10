Back by popular demand, this heritage reissue of FitFlop's iconic, inaugural sandal retains all the features that made the original such a fan favorite. The signature Microwobbleboard(TM) midsole absorbs shock and diffuses underfoot pressure while helping to propel the foot forward. 1 3/4" heel; 3/4" platform (size 9) Microwobbleboard biomechanically engineered midsole provides shock absorption and relief from underfoot pressure Leather and