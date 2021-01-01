From frigidaire gallery

Wall Mount Bracket for Blink XT360 Degree Protective Adjustable Indoor Outdoor Mount for Blink XT Outdoor Camera Security System White

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Special Design-This wall mount is designed for your Blink XT Blink XT2 Blink Mini Camera, which extends 3.8 inches from the mounting surface for better adjustment experience. 360 Rotation Adjustment-Provide 360 rotating viewing angle and 180 degree tilt ensure your camera monitor in an all-round way without blind spot left and can adjust it whatever angle you like. Easy installation-Each camera mount has 4 screws and wall anchors, it is simple to press the camera in or out on the fixed bracket(only bracket, camera not included). Stable and durable enough-Made of high grade plastic to protect your Blink XT camera work in all condition. 100% satisfaction guarantee- If for any reason you're not SATISFIED, full refund and if any questions, write to us and we will reply you within 12 hours.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com