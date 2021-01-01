Amanda Uprichard Wallace Short in Green. - size S (also in L, M, XS) Amanda Uprichard Wallace Short in Green. - size S (also in L, M, XS) Self: 55% linen 45% rayonLining: 100% poly. Made in China. Machine wash. Front zip with hook and bar closure. Side seam and back slip pocketsLoop holes. Lightweight linen fabric. Belt not includedItem not sold as a set. Shorts measure approx 14.5 in length. AMAN-WF96. LN-4573BEV. Amanda Uprichard offers classic pieces that are practical, feminine, and bright. Collections feature silks in colors that range from girly hot pinks to deep matte blues, and silhouettes that are sexy yet wearable.