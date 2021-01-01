The Paul Smith Wallet Bifold Tiger features premium leather and a blue 'Tiger' print with Paul Smith logo. Contains eight credit or business card slots. Two smaller compartments for extra storage and a large compartment for notes and receipts. Yellow and purple 'Tiger' print on the back. Lined in black fabric. Embossed Paul Smith signature on the exterior. Presented in a black gift-box. Leather wallet construction. Made in Italy. Measurements: Bottom Width: 4 1 4 in Depth: 1 2 in Height: 3 3 4 in Weight: 2 oz