Cokin Wallet for Creative System - M Size (P) #P3068

Dimensions:18cm x 14cm x 6cm / 7'x 5.5'x 2.4' Exterior Dimensions: Interior Dimensions: Weight:215 g/ 7.16 oz Minimum System Requirements: Minimum System Requirements: Minimum System Requirements: Minimum System Requirements: Minimum System Requirements: Minimum System Requirements for Windows: Minimum System Requirements for Windows: Minimum System Requirements for Mac: Minimum System Requirements for Mac: System Requirements: System Requirements: System Requirements for Windows: System Requirements for Windows: System Requirements for Mac: System Requirements for Mac: Color: Note: Other: Warranty: Material: Closure Type: Construction: Application: Accommodates: Compatible with: Compatibility: Carrying Options: Type: Power: Size: Dimensions in Inches: Dimensions in CM: Volume: Weight: Maximum Load Capacity: Sections: Size: Length: Specifications:: Construction: Dimensions / Weight: Support:: Supported: Supported Version: