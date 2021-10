Awesome graphic apparel makes a cool art gift for folks any age who enjoy colorful street drip graphic novelty apparel. This artistic design will infuse you with positive vibes! Love Abstract Art? Grab this unique artsy piece designed by fine artist seller. Colorful. Gestural. Streetwear vibe Rretro & modern aesthetic, influenced by the 80s and 90s. Great gift for anyone with nice taste. Vintage collage art. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem