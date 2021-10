Wally Gator Chillin' The Most is 100% authentic, officially licensed Wally Gator apparel, that comes in t-shirt, v-neck, tank top, longsleeve, pullover hoodie, sweatshirt, raglan and zip hoodie styles! Wally Gator, the "Swingin' Alligator of the Swamp" was a Hannah Barbera cartoon featuring an alligator who wears a collar and a pork pie hat. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem