Lew's Wally Marshall Signature Series Spinning Reel, aluminum

Reel in with confidence using the Wally Marshall™ Signature Series Spinning Reel. This reel consists of a double anodized aluminum spool and a strong, balanced aluminum bail that provides better performance and top-class durability. It includes a collapsible handle letting you switch from right to left hand retrieval, and a compact gear box that stays out of your way when you make that catch with the Signature Series Spinning Reel. FEATURES: Double anodized aluminum spool with gold accent lines Strong and balanced aluminum bail Thin compact gear box Quality six bearing system (5+1) Zero-Reverse one-way clutch bearing Collapsible handle adjusts for left/right hand retrieve Clam pack Bearings: 5+1 Capacity: 150/4 Reel Weight: 6.0 Gear Ratio: 5.2:1 Recovery: 23” Model: WSP75C