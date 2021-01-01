Let your imagination and style flow when you carry the recycled plastic Haiku Wander bag featuring a detachable, adjustable crossbody strap that doubles as backpack straps. Double-magnet flap closure and exterior zip and slip pockets. Lining has interior organization panel, two zip pockets, multiple slip pockets, a tablet sleeve and mesh water bottle pocket. Tablet sleeve with hook-and-loop tab closure. 100% recycled plastic. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 10 in Depth: 4 1 2 in Height: 11 in Accessory Strap Length: 64 in Accessory Strap Drop: 35 in Weight: 1 lb 7 oz