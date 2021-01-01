Wanna Feel My Bruit? A Dialysis Shirt for Kidney Patients T-Shirt

Wanna Feel My Bruit? It's a Thrill. We hate dialysis, but why not have a funny dialysis shirt to make your kidney doctor, your dialysis nurse, your dialysis tech, and everyone at the dialysis center laugh? Here's a fun dialysis gift for women and men. The dialysis bruit. It's a dialysis thrill. So here's a dialysis shirt for women and men that'll lighten up everyone at the dialysis clinic. Yes, dialysis sucks. Some dialysis clothing for any kidney patient on dialysis. A dialysis gift for anyone. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem