The Buzz Toad Buzzbait combines multiple fish catching features to create an incredibly effective lure. This buzzbait is outfitted with a YUM Tip Toad that produces attractive action. In addition, this buzzbait is designed to emit a screeching squeak that calls the attention of predators. The War Eagle® Buzz Toad Buzzbait has a plastic keeper that eliminates the need for glue. FEATURES: Outfitted with YUM Tip Toad Emits screeching squeak Plastic keeper eliminates need for glue