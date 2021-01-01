Warning: Gluten Free Premium T-Shirt

Is your favorite person gluten free, gluten intolerant or have Celiac Disease? Then this is the best gift option for your anti-gluten mother, father, sister, brother, grandchildren, aunt, uncle or friends. This is a great holiday gift for your special person that can not eat wheat, gluten, barely, rye, triticale, spelt and farro. Show your love for the person with Celiac Disease in your life. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.